Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of O-I Glass worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
O-I Glass Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
