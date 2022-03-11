Morgan Stanley Buys 4,992 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.61.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
