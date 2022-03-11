Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of EVERTEC worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 171,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,236 shares of company stock worth $6,142,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

