Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.43% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.