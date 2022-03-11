Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.