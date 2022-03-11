Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of MOS opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

