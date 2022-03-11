Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

