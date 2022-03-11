Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
