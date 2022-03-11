Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.
NYSE MYE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 3,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.50%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Myers Industries (Get Rating)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
