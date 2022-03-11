Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 3,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myers Industries by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

