Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 186.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.