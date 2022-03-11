MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 5.1%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.10. 5,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

