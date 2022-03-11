N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,519 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

