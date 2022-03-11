Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

