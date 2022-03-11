Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.