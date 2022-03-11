Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $126,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the period.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.