National Bank Financial Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

DBM opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

