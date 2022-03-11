National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 1,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,722. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
