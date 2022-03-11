Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Raised to $24.50 at DA Davidson

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products (Get Rating)
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
