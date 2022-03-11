Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Raised to $24.50 at DA Davidson

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

