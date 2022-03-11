Nestree Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,491.86 or 1.00073252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

