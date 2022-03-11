NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $102.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.56.

NTAP stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 10,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

