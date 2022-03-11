NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTES. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. NetEase has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $120.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.