Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $342.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $356.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 1-year low of $340.67 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.