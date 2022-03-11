Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 10,029 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,184 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $16,174.08.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $911.20.

On Friday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18.

STIM opened at $3.05 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

