Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. 335,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,380,414. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

