NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) traded up 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 314,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 174,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.61.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)
