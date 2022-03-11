NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

