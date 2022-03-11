Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $$34.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

