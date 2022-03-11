Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $209.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.86.
Nitori Company Profile (Get Rating)
