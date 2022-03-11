Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $209.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.86.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

