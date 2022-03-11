Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
