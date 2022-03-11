Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 810,253 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 763,329 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

