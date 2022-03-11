Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRDXF. HSBC lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

