Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.96 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.