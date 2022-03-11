Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

