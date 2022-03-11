North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,465,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

