NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Up 22,400.0% in February

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 22,400.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NuGene International stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. NuGene International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

