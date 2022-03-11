Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Reduced by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 245,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $102.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.