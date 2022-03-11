Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.00. 828,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25,556% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58.

Nuvei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

