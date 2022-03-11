NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $8.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NUVSF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 23,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,513. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

