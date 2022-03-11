NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.95.

NVA stock opened at C$10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.92.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

