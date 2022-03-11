Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.