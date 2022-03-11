Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $17.37

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.63. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 15,753 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

