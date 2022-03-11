OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

