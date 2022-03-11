Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.55. 50,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.