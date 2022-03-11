Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.91. 18,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,574,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

