Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.91. 18,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,574,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
