Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 186,436 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,922,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

