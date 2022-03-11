Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.80

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 800267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

