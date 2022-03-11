One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

OLP stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,953. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $670.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

