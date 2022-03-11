OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Walter Field Mclallen Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.
About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
