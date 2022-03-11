Oppenheimer Comments on MediWound Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MediWound in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $65,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
