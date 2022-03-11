Oppenheimer Cuts Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Price Target to $20.00

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
CMMB opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96.
About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
