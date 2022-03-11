Oppenheimer Cuts Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Price Target to $20.00

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

CMMB opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

