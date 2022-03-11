Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

