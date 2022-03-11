OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OPTN opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

